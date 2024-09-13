Watch Now
Will the NFL intervene on player concussions?
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to break down the NFL's possible involvement in Tua Tagovailoa's medical clearance to play, along with the potential financial implications that now loom for the Dolphins.
Up Next
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
The Bills remain the team to beat in the AFC East after continuing their dominance over the Dolphins on Thursday.
Dolphins ‘can’t get over the hump’ vs. Bills
Dolphins 'can't get over the hump' vs. Bills
Football Night in America analyst and former Patriots DB Devin McCourty joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Tua Tagovailoa's injury versus the Bills and the future of his career from a player's perspective.
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Michael Holley draft the players who need to show something during Week 2 of the NFL season.
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley react to Mike McDaniel’s comments on Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion and wonder if the NFL could take measures to prevent similar stories in the future.
Tua faces decision on whether to keep playing
Tua faces decision on whether to keep playing
Tua Tagovailoa’s latest head injury raises difficult questions about the worth of continuing to play football after multiple concussions.
How will Tua, Dolphins proceed after concussion?
How will Tua, Dolphins proceed after concussion?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack the practical effects of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion given the Dolphins quarterback’s history with head injuries.
Hard fantasy football lessons from Week 1
Hard fantasy football lessons from Week 1
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter run through the revelations from Week 1 in the NFL that they wish they had known about ahead of time.
Murray’s comments on Harrison Jr. are ‘surprising’
Murray's comments on Harrison Jr. are 'surprising'
Dan Patrick analyzes Kyler Murray's postgame comments regarding rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., explaining why Murray must "take ownership" when speaking to the media.
Are NFL teams realizing true value of a good RB?
Are NFL teams realizing true value of a good RB?
NFL and college football analyst Ross Tucker joins Dan Patrick to talk about a recalibration of running back value in the NFL, the Dolphins' need to beat the Bills, Kyler Murray's comments and a spicy NCAA idea.
Bet it in a Minute: LAR-ARI, CIN-KC, PIT-DEN
Bet it in a Minute: LAR-ARI, CIN-KC, PIT-DEN
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite bets for Rams vs. Cardinals, Bengals vs. Chiefs and Steelers vs. Broncos in Week 2.
Bet it in a Minute: NYG-WAS, IND-GB, TB-DET
Bet it in a Minute: NYG-WAS, IND-GB, TB-DET
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite bets for Giants vs. Commanders, Colts vs. Packers and Buccaneers vs. Lions in Week 2.