Watch Now
'Can't get too bummed' about Stroud's NFL debut
Dan Patrick analyzes C.J. Stroud's struggles in his NFL debut against the Patriots and explains why it's difficult to put a lot of weight into preseason action for rookies.
Up Next
Mahomes connecting with young WRs in KC camp
Mahomes connecting with young WRs in KC camp
Peter King shares the three things he learned from Kansas City Chiefs training camp, including the team's unwavering motivation and Patrick Mahomes' connection with his young wide receivers.
Can Rice make an immediate impact with Chiefs?
Can Rice make an immediate impact with Chiefs?
Peter King explains why WR Rashee Rice is his "New Kid in Town" for the Kansas City Chiefs, who has made a clear impression throughout the summer on QB Patrick Mahomes.
Berry’s preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
Berry's preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Thursday's preseason action and highlight notable players to watch from the Texans, Patriots, Seahawks and Vikings.
Henry, Pierce lead Berry’s 2023 fantasy trivia
Henry, Pierce lead Berry's 2023 fantasy trivia
Damian Dabrowski joins Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers on Fantasy Football Happy Hour for some trivia with looks at Derrick Henry, Dameon Pierce and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 81-100
Berry's 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 81-100
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine the 81-100 range in Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 61-80
Berry's 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 61-80
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review notable names in the 61-80 range of Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Cam Akers, Deshaun Watson and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 51-60
Berry's 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 51-60
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight the 51-60 range of Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Diontae Johnson, James Conner and Dameon Pierce.
What’s More Likely: Examining playoff chances
What's More Likely: Examining playoff chances
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of "What's More Likely" where they debate the playoff chances of various teams around the NFL, as well as what to expect from stars Maxx Crosby and Joey Bosa.
PFT Draft: Front sevens to watch out for
PFT Draft: Front sevens to watch out for
In this edition of the PFT Draft, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the front sevens around the NFL they would not want to mess with, including the 49ers, Steelers, Eagles and Dolphins.
Hill’s top-five NFL WR list missing key name
Hill's top-five NFL WR list missing key name
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the notable name missing from Tyreek Hill's top-five NFL wide receiver list as well as his "desire for more" in goal to reach 2,000 receiving yards.
How Chandler can add depth to MIN backfield
How Chandler can add depth to MIN backfield
Myles Simmons explains the importance of running back Ty Chandler in a Vikings offense that is pivoting more to the pass game and how Chandler complements Alexander Mattison in the Minnesota backfield.