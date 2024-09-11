 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2024 season
Raiders Chargers Football
NFL Week 2 Optimal FLEX Plays: J.K. Dobbins will keep the good times ‘running’ against the Panthers
nbc_golf_snedekerspeech_240827.jpg
Brandt Snedeker named assistant captain for U.S. Presidents Cup team

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_washstwash_240911.jpg
Inside the Apple Cup rivalry at Lumen Field
nbc_pft_weekmulligans_240911.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 mulligans
nbc_pft_musicsuperlatives_240911.jpg
Music-inspired NFL Week 1 superlatives

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2024 season
Raiders Chargers Football
NFL Week 2 Optimal FLEX Plays: J.K. Dobbins will keep the good times ‘running’ against the Panthers
nbc_golf_snedekerspeech_240827.jpg
Brandt Snedeker named assistant captain for U.S. Presidents Cup team

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_washstwash_240911.jpg
Inside the Apple Cup rivalry at Lumen Field
nbc_pft_weekmulligans_240911.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 mulligans
nbc_pft_musicsuperlatives_240911.jpg
Music-inspired NFL Week 1 superlatives

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Top impact players: Bears vs. Texans

September 11, 2024 08:01 AM
Pro Football Focus previews the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 2 between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, including rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and second-year standout signal-caller C.J. Stroud.
Up Next
nbc_pft_weekmulligans_240911.jpg
5:04
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 mulligans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_musicsuperlatives_240911.jpg
13:11
Music-inspired NFL Week 1 superlatives
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerrankings_240911.jpg
3:08
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers crack top 3 in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240911.jpg
6:57
NFL is reviewing latest Watson complaint
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsoffense_240911.jpg
3:42
Level of concern for Jets’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsdefense_240911.jpg
13:31
Saleh isn’t worried about Jets’ defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dakprescott_240911.jpg
10:55
Where Dak’s extension lands him in QB market
Now Playing
nbc_pft_justinfields_240911.jpg
7:08
Fact or Fiction: PIT is better with Fields at QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlinvsrookies_240911.jpg
7:56
Recalling Tomlin’s record against rookie QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_russellwilson_240911.jpg
7:42
Likelihood of Wilson playing Week 2 vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_pft_internationalgames_240911.jpg
4:01
When could NFL look into Tuesday night football?
Now Playing
nbc_pff_bengalschiefs_240911.jpg
2:12
Top impact players: Bengals vs. Chiefs
Now Playing