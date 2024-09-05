 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_cardsatbills_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_cardsatbills_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Colts

September 5, 2024 12:28 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look ahead to an AFC South clash between the Texans and the Colts in Week 1, where CJ Stroud will aim to start his second season with a statement win.
nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
2:06
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
2:39
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_cardsatbills_240905.jpg
3:42
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
nbc_simms_bestbets_240905.jpg
3:00
Chiefs, Steelers headline NFL Week 1 best bets
nbc_simms_jetsniners_240905.jpg
2:42
Week 1 preview: Jets vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_ramslions_240905.jpg
2:08
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Lions
nbc_simms_commandersbuccs_240905.jpg
1:23
Week 1 preview: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_broncosseahawks_240905_copy.jpg
2:01
Week 1 preview: Broncos vs. Seahawks
nbc_simms_cowboysbrowns_240905.jpg
2:55
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Browns
GettyImages-2166472445_copy.jpg
3:27
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_ravensatchiefs_240905.jpg
3:40
Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_240905.jpg
1:52
Week 1 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
