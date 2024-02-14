 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Bosa's disruption 'as good as anybody' in NFL

February 14, 2024 04:32 PM
Chris Simms explains why he was surprised by the San Francisco 49ers' defensive gameplan when they had an elite pass rusher in Nick Bosa at their disposal.
