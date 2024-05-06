Watch Now
Levis' potential headlines TEN's biggest questions
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the burning questions surrounding the Tennessee Titans, including if Will Levis will make the necessary jump in year two and if the team has enough receiving weapons to thrive.
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the offensive ceiling for the New England Patriots post-draft with additions at wide receiver and how the team can support the development of Drake Maye as QB of the future.
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dig into burning questions regarding the Baltimore Ravens, including the team’s offensive line overhaul, injuries, coaching changes and more.
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the odds for most passing yards by a rookie this NFL season and explain which quarterback they think is the best bet.
Can Chargers take pressure off Herbert?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss their one burning question for the Los Angeles Chargers, analyzing whether the running game could do enough to take the pressure off quarterback Justin Herbert.
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers debate which player they believe could be the rookie rushing yards leader this year, including Jaylen Wright of the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals' Trey Benson.
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they believe Caleb Williams has the potential to be this year's C.J. Stroud due to elite wide receiver support on the Chicago Bears offense.
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss why the Bengals' Jermaine Burton and the Steelers' Roman Wilson are most likely to go from late-round draft pick to standout starting wideout like Puka Nacua did.
Eagles’ Mitchell a sleeper pick for 2025 NFL DROY
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers like the Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell as a sleeper pick for 2025 NFL DROY, while the Vikings' Dallas Turner and the Colts' Laiatu Latu sit atop the odds.
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
Chris Simms sifts through some of his favorite picks from the entire 2024 NFL Draft for the Eagles, Chargers, Cardinals, Steelers, Bills, Raiders, Ravens, Bears, Dolphins, Seahawks, Patriots, and Panthers.
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review teams they feel leave the NFL draft with good classes, citing the Bengals' efforts in protecting Joe Burrow, the Lions improving their secondary, and more.
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review the Rookie of the Year odds in the NFL, including Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Rome Odunze.