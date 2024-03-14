Watch Now
Rogers' 2024 NFL Draft WR rankings
Connor Rogers reveals his WR rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft, which features star talent such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers at the top as well as some major depth.
Henry is now a ‘vital piece’ of the Ravens puzzle
Former NFL running back and current Los Angeles Rams radio analyst Maurice Jones-Drew joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss NFL free agency, Derrick Henry's fit with the Baltimore Ravens and more.
Is Maye’s NFL draft stock falling?
Dan Patrick discusses what a source told him about North Carolina's Drake Maye and why he thinks the quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft will be so interesting to follow.
Ridley joining Titans is a fantasy ‘downgrade’
Fantasy Football Happy Hour explains why Calvin Ridley’s move from Jacksonville to AFC South rival Tennessee negatively impacts his 2024 fantasy outlook.
Updated outlooks for Johnson, Davis, Gesicki
FFHH explores notable pass catcher moves after the first major waves of NFL free agency, including Diontae Johnson to Carolina, Gabe Davis to Jacksonville and Mike Gesicki to Cincinnati.
Will Mayfield, Wilson be fantasy viable in 2024?
Fantasy Football Happy Hour analyzes Baker Mayfield's 2024 outlook without Dave Canales and whether Russell Wilson will be anymore more than a bye-week streamer.
Berry: Jacobs returns to RB1 status in Green Bay
Fantasy Football Happy Hour debates whether Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley will have more fantasy value with their new teams before they discuss Joe Mixon’s trade to the Texans.
Cousins joining Falcons is ‘massive’ for fantasy
FFHH looks at the exciting fantasy potential for Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson following Kirk Cousins joining the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
Free agency’s impact on 2024 fantasy RB rankings
Matthew Berry & Co. discuss the early ripple effects of free agent running back signings and how they’ll impact 2024 fantasy rankings for a historically volatile position group.
Henry is a ‘lock’ for double-digit TDs with Ravens
FFHH explores Derrick Henry's fantasy fit with the Baltimore Ravens and why it was an "underrated" signing, one that firmly places the veteran running back in the "best offense he's ever played on."
Berry prefers Spears at cost over Pollard in 2024
Matthew Berry & Co. highlight why they aren't huge fans of Tony Pollard landing in Tennessee and D'Andre Swift entering a "mess" of a backfield in Chicago.
Comparing fits for Edwards with LAC, Ekeler in WAS
Between competition with Brian Robinson for high-value touches and likely working with a rookie QB, Austin Ekeler could struggle to replicate his fantasy output from his prime days with the Chargers.