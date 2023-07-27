 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Pittsburgh Pirates send 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
NASCAR Playoff Bubble Watch: Bubba Wallace leads heading to Richmond
American League Wild Card Series: Seattle Mariners v. Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?
nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Galaxy Brains: 'No restrictions' for Purdy at camp

July 27, 2023 03:38 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter embark on the latest brain expansion, pondering Sean Payton's fiery comments on Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, as well as the latest on Brock Purdy and the Atlanta Falcons.
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
5:43
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?
nbc_dps_floriodiscussion_230727.jpg
17:19
Rodgers playing the long game with discount?
nbc_pft_irsaryrb_230727.jpg
4:13
Irsay labels RB complaints ‘inappropriate’
nbc_pft_grid_230727.jpg
6:41
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring KC, BAL, SF, DET
nbc_pft_macjonesfreshstart_230727.jpg
2:58
Jones, Belichick embrace fresh start with O’Brien
nbc_pft_jonescampbell_230727.jpg
4:53
Campbell calls Jones’ trash talk ‘disrespectful’
nbc_pft_hinessituation_230727.jpg
6:20
Analyzing financial consequences of Hines’ injury
nbc_pft_diggsotas_230727.jpg
6:47
Diggs dubs OTAs situation ‘water under the bridge’
nbc_pft_damarhamlinwelcome_230727.jpg
2:14
Hamlin receives warm welcome at training camp
nbc_pft_tua_230727.jpg
4:23
Tua acknowledges he must ‘work for’ extension
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_230727.jpg
6:54
Hill owns ‘bonehead mistake’ at Miami marina
nbc_pft_burrowdeal_230727.jpg
13:00
Burrow focused on deal being good for ‘everybody’
