Gardner reveals 'sauciest' play, previews year 2
Sauce Gardner sits down with Maria Taylor to revisit his historic rookie season, his relationship with Darrelle Revis and more ahead of his second NFL campaign.
PFT Draft: Coordinators under the most pressure
From Brian Schottenheimer in Dallas to Todd Monken in Baltimore, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which coordinators are entering make-or-break seasons.
Rodgers explains why his contract is ‘win-win-win’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Aaron Rodgers has “backed himself into a corner” with the expectation of playing a few years with the Jets and outline how this complicates the Zach Wilson situation.
Belichick has ‘all 90 guys’ competing at camp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore if Mac Jones' dysfunction with Bill Belichick last season could give Bailey Zappe the upper hand in the Patriots' QB competition.
Graham likes to rewatch video of him sacking Brady
Peter King catches up with Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham to ask him if he still carries around the picture of him sacking Tom Brady.
Raiders reportedly open to restarting Jacobs talks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze what the Raiders being open to a fresh start could indicate, as well as why it’s in Josh Jacobs’ best interest to get to camp and start getting reps.
Blank considers Ridder to be ‘QB of the future’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Falcons will be in the playoff hunt this season and why the team’s success ultimately will boil down to Desmond Ridder.
Why Zeke return to Dallas would be ‘a distraction’
While Ezekiel Elliott could be a quick fix for the Cowboys during Ronald Jones’ two-game suspension, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they'd be in a tough situation when Jones returns.
Johnson: ‘Nothing to lose’ playing injured in SB
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson meets with Peter King to discuss his NFL Top 100 ranking, Super Bowl LVII, Jalen Hurts, mental health and more.
Kamara meets with Goodell for potential suspension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down where Alvin Kamara stands entering his meeting with Roger Goodell, after violating the personal conduct policy last year, as well as what this means for the Saints.
Is playing in preseason worth risk for Rodgers?
Although Aaron Rodgers “wouldn’t mind” playing in preseason, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question what changed his perspective compared to previous years and if it’s an unnecessary injury risk.
Hurts embracing being a ‘triple threat’ for Eagles
Peter King chats with Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts from Eagles training camp about how he is using last season's Super Bowl loss as motivation and is focused on leading his team back to the big game.