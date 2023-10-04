Watch Now
Key storylines for Cowboys vs. 49ers on SNF
The Dallas Cowboys will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, with Micah Parsons' pass rush, Dak Prescott's efficiency and the 49ers' defensive line as major storylines to watch.
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers stay on top in Week 5
Mike Florio defense his power rankings to Myles Simmons, explaining why the Buccaneers rose 5 places to No. 10, how the Rams rose 12 spots to land No. 12, how the Jets improved to No. 27 and more.
PFT Draft: Biggest surprises through first month
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on the most shocking storylines of September, from the Bengals being 1-3 to C.J. Stroud giving the Texans a fighting chance and more.
Shanahan: Cowboys’ speed on defense is a challenge
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect Kyle Shanahan’s assessment of the Cowboys and weigh in on how Dallas’ defense will stack up against the 49ers’ offense.
Cowboys to ask Lance for info to prep for 49ers
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why it’s less valuable for the Cowboys to try to figure out what the 49ers have done in the past, than to try to figure out what Kyle Shanahan will spin up for Week 5.
Jones: Road to SB runs through San Francisco
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Jerry Jones’ evaluation of the Cowboys-49ers rivalry ahead of their Week 5 SNF duel and discuss how the Eagles have to be something Dallas takes seriously.
Favre to be questioned under oath in fraud case
Brett Favre is set to be questioned under oath later this month in a civil case regarding welfare fraud in Mississippi.
Importance of Belichick to break Shula’s record
Mike Florio is joined by Dan Patrick to evaluate if Bill Belichick’s seat is getting hotter, detail how the NFL world has evolved, discuss his new book “The Occasionally Accurate Annals of Football” and more.
Rodgers disappointed message to team went public
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine how Aaron Rodgers wanting his message to stay in house is complicated by the fact he addressed it externally on the Pat McAfee show.
Tomlin won’t make coach changes ‘at this juncture’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why the Texans playing more physical than the Steelers in Week 4 is worse than losing 30-6 and explore what changes Pittsburgh needs to make to break their cycle in Week 5.
Rodgers’ new name for Travis Kelce is ‘Mr. Pfizer’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why Aaron Rodgers might’ve just “poked the bear” with his new nickname for Travis Kelce and why the Swifties won’t tolerate it.
Rodgers attacking rehab, eyeing return this season
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out why it’d be a “tall order” for Aaron Rodgers to return from his Achilles tear this season.
King: Sanders will be better than Williams in NFL
Peter King's gut feeling is that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is going to be a better NFL player than USC signal caller Caleb Williams, but explains why fans should take his opinion with a grain of salt.