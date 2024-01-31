Watch Now
PFF's top candidates for NFL OPOY
Pro Football Focus puts a twist on its top 5 candidates for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, including Penei Sewell, CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill.
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: OT Alt
Notre Dame's Joe Alt's size and experience helped solidify him as one of the best tackles in college football, and Pro Football Focus breaks down his rise as a projected top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL DPOY finalists breakdown: Bland, Garrett, Watt
Pro Football Focus breaks down the finalists for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and their biggest impacts on the 2023 season, including DaRon Bland, Myles Garrett, TJ Watt, and others.
NFL MVP finalists breakdown: Allen, Jackson, Purdy
Pro Football Focus reviews the finalists for NFL MVP, including Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy, highlighting key impacts for each candidate from their 2023 season.
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the betting odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Super Bowl LVIII MVP -- led by the two quarterbacks but with a couple of "dark horses" for both the Chiefs and 49ers.
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze what worked for the Lions in the first half against the 49ers, and why the Kansas City Chiefs should take a page out of Detroit's playbook in Super Bowl 58 against San Francisco.
Chiefs, Mahomes effective in screen game vs. BAL
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review Patrick Mahomes' pass chart vs. the Ravens and the Chiefs' ability to utilize screen passes to manage the football game with little opportunities coming downfield.
Source: Harbaugh to get $16M per year from LAC
Mike Florio explains to Chris Simms that he's being told Jim Harbaugh will be paid $16 million a year and outline how his track record should be a factor.
Where does Purdy fit into top QB picture?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Fill in the Blank” to evaluate where Brock Purdy ranks among the league’s best QBs.
Brady knows Purdy has ‘a chip on his shoulder’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Tom Brady’s assessment of Brock Purdy, question why no one asked about Purdy’s comments on the Niners' interest in Brady and more.
What Florio, Simms are excited about for SB week
Mike Florio and Chris Simms offer what they're most excited about for Super Bowl week in Las Vegas, highlighted by the field at Allegiant Stadium.
Smith will fit Tomlin’s ‘tough mantra’ as OC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack reports that the Steelers are hiring Arthur Smith to be their new offensive coordinator and question if he’d consider bringing in Ryan Tannehill.