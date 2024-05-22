Rodgers being RFK Jr.'s VP was a 'real' option

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_240522.jpg
McDaniel confirms Tua has been in and out of OTAs
nbc_pft_parsons_240522.jpg
Simms: DAL is ‘playing with fire’ with Parsons
nbc_pft_hackett_240522.jpg
Hackett believes Saleh has full confidence in him

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_240522.jpg
McDaniel confirms Tua has been in and out of OTAs
nbc_pft_parsons_240522.jpg
Simms: DAL is ‘playing with fire’ with Parsons
nbc_pft_hackett_240522.jpg
Hackett believes Saleh has full confidence in him

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rodgers being RFK Jr.'s VP was a 'real' option

May 22, 2024 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through what would've happened to the Jets if Aaron Rodgers had opted to retire and be Robert F. Kennedy's VP instead of playing football next season.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_240522.jpg
4:14
McDaniel confirms Tua has been in and out of OTAs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsons_240522.jpg
6:15
Simms: DAL is ‘playing with fire’ with Parsons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hackett_240522.jpg
4:01
Hackett believes Saleh has full confidence in him
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsexpectations_240522.jpg
6:00
Can Rodgers lead Jets on deep playoff run?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilsonscalded_240522.jpg
2:50
Wilson doesn’t think he’s ‘scalded’ by time in DEN
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fieldsstartingjob_240522.jpg
8:44
Fields doesn’t have mindset of sitting all year
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersschedule_240522.jpg
6:00
Rodgers addresses Jets’ tough early schedule
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fieldsthanksbears_240522.jpg
4:46
Fields thanks Bears for trading him to Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerspressure_240522.jpg
6:08
Rodgers ‘expects to play at a high level’ in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
5:17
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
5:44
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
2:44
Canales believes primetime games must be earned
Now Playing