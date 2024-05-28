Watch Now
Factors that could affect next Jefferson deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Justin Jefferson can't risk playing all out while he waits on contract security and shed light on the process of shopping a player.
Up Next
Ranking Titans WRs, Eagles secondary
Ranking Titans WRs, Eagles secondary
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of "Top Third, Middle Third, Bottom Third" to rank the Titans' WRs and Eagles' secondary heading into the season.
NFL figures with great careers like Bill Walton
NFL figures with great careers like Bill Walton
In honor of Bill Walton, who died at 71 years old, Mike Florio and Chris Simms identify NFL greats who had iconic careers in three phases.
Corley was Rodgers’ ‘favorite receiver’ in draft
Corley was Rodgers' 'favorite receiver' in draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what makes Malachi Corley unique and outline what style of play Aaron Rodgers must execute next season to be the best he can be.
Saleh is increasing involvement in Jets offense
Saleh is increasing involvement in Jets offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the balance between a head coach letting their coordinators run the show and staying involved a healthy amount.
Were Vikings considering a trade up for Nabers?
Were Vikings considering a trade up for Nabers?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through a report there was "buzz" the Vikings wanted to move from No. 11 to No. 5 for Malik Nabers and that it would've sent Justin Jefferson packing.
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack the news that all Division 1 athletes dating back to 2016 will receive a share of the settlement fund totaling over $2.7 billion.
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
Watson 'looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore the latest surrounding Deshaun Watson and spell out why although he appears full strength now, the true test will come during the season.
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job
From Will Levis in Tennessee to Kirk Cousins in Atlanta, Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which QBs they believe are loosely holding onto their role as the starter.
How long is Lamb willing to hold out for new deal?
How long is Lamb willing to hold out for new deal?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams spell out why the best way to get Jerry Jones' attention is to hold out and weigh in on how long CeeDee Lamb is willing to stay away to put the pressure on.
Payton: Nix is ‘farther along than most would be’
Payton: Nix is 'farther along than most would be'
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss how many starting QBs Denver has cycled through since Peyton Manning and explain why the Broncos need to really find their guy.
Jones ‘wasn’t fired up about’ NYG’s QB draft noise
Jones 'wasn't fired up about' NYG's QB draft noise
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline how if Daniel Jones isn't playing up to the standard, the Giants could turn to Drew Lock during the season.