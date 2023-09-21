 Skip navigation
Bears’ defensive coordinator Williams resigns

September 21, 2023 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack a messy situation in Chicago with rumors about an FBI raid on Alan Williams and spell out why it’s unsafe to take any of that for fact.
