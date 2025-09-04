 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

September 4, 2025 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms try to bring some perspective to the high expectations for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward as he begins his career against the vaunted Broncos defense.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_phivsdal_250904.jpg
03:25
NFL Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
06:02
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
09:49
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250904.jpg
09:10
Monitor Hill’s relationship with Tua, Dolphins
nbc_pft_rodgersbackinny_250904.jpg
06:19
Rodgers downplays return to New York
USATSI_25229625.jpg
04:54
MVP vs. MVP showdown headlines Week 1 storylines
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_250904.jpg
11:39
Who will win the Allen-Jackson matchup?
nbc_pft_packersonparsons_250904.jpg
04:05
Packers ‘certainly hopeful’ Parsons plays vs. DET
nbc_pft_lambeaufield_250904.jpg
02:39
The beauty of Lambeau and Packers’ ownership state
nbc_pft_newkickoff_250904.jpg
03:47
How kicking developments could influence scoring
nbc_pft_schottenheimer_250904.jpg
09:21
Schottenheimer is DAL’s ‘most intriguing unknown’
nbc_pft_cowboyseagles_250904.jpg
08:08
Key matchups abound in Cowboys-Eagles opener
nbc_pft_georgepickens_250904.jpg
03:58
Pickens has great opportunity with Cowboys
nbc_pft_dakprescott_250904.jpg
07:37
Pressure is on for Prescott, Cowboys
nbc_pft_eaglesrunitback_250904.jpg
08:56
Can the Eagles run it back in 2025?
nbc_fnia_intrvshorter_250903.jpg
11:51
Schottenheimer, Joneses linked by football family
tonybriancowboysnbcsportsinterview.jpg
33:18
Cowboys’ Schottenheimer: ‘Jerry’s been amazing’
nbc_ffhh_dkparlayv2_250903.jpg
05:46
LeBron, Berry compare Week 1 TD scorer parlays
nbc_ffhh_kocorbsv2_250903.jpg
14:05
Week 1 RB start/sit: Pacheco, Williams, Johnson
nbc_ffhh_nico_250903.jpg
04:28
Fantasy bold prediction: Collins finishes as WR1
nbc_ffhh_omarion_250903.jpg
04:22
Berry: Hampton will lead NFL in rushing touchdowns
travis_hunter.jpg
01:52
NFL OROY picks: Hunter, Hampton, Chiefs’ rookie OT
nbc_ffhh_trevorl_250903.jpg
03:23
Berry: Lawrence will finish as a top-10 fantasy QB
nbc_ffhh_openwr_250903.jpg
11:45
McLaurin, Moore lead Week 1 WR start/sit decisions
Colts_bets_raw.jpg
01:57
Colts moneyline vs. Dolphins a sneaky good bet
nbc_roto_panthers_250903.jpg
01:48
CAR vs. JAX in Week 1 set to go over 46.5 points
Browns_bets_raw.jpg
02:05
Bet Flacco over 34.5 pass attempts vs. CIN
nbc_pff_CowboysEagles_250903.jpg
01:47
Players to watch, X-factors: Cowboys vs. Eagles
nbc_pff_ravensbills_250903.jpg
01:49
Key players to watch: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
05:39
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000

Latest Clips

nbc_title24_whip01pic_250903.jpg
04:52
Carmichael’s epic whip in ’01 happened by accident
nbc_title24_emigsleep_250903.jpg
05:24
Who did McGrath lose sleep over?
nbc_title24_deegan450_250903.JPG
06:51
McGrath: Deegan won’t take long to succeed in 450
title24holeshotsleepers250903.jpg
03:06
Sleepers in the King of Holeshot Challenge
nbc_title24_deeganattitude_250903.JPG
01:32
Will Deegan’s confidence backfire in 450?
title24holeshotchallenge250903.jpg
08:16
King of Holeshot Challenge is all about fun
nbc_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_underwood_250903.jpg
02:41
Breaking down Underwood’s first game at Michigan
nbc_roto_jennings_250903.jpg
01:08
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
nbc_roto_diggs_250903.jpg
01:11
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR
nbc_roto_walker_250903.jpg
01:08
Walker could record ‘plenty of saves’ in September
nbc_cyc_stg11vuelta_250903.jpg
30:47
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 11
nbc_roto_caminero_250903.jpg
01:43
Rays’ Caminero continuing ‘ascent to superstardom’
nbc_roto_kincaid_250903.jpg
01:16
Relegate Kincaid to TE stream option for fantasy
nbc_roto_anthony_250903.jpg
01:34
Red Sox young star Anthony out with oblique injury
nbc_dps_kylebrandtinterview_250903.jpg
17:58
Analyzing pressure on Bills, Rodgers’ psyche
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_250903.jpg
15:00
Irvin on Parsons trade and Cowboys documentary
Gronowskibet.jpg
01:57
Gronowski rushing yards a strong Cy-Hawk bet
nbc_roto_replacement_osuoregon_250903.jpg
02:04
Bet on Oklahoma State to struggle against Oregon
nbc_roto_bestbetsweek2_250903.jpg
01:59
Underwood prop, Colorado lead Week 2 best bets
nbc_dps_pabltorreintv_250903.jpg
10:44
Report: LAC paid Leonard $28M for ‘no-show job’
ParsonsDPS9-3.jpg
02:34
Is Parsons better off with Packers?
nbc_dps_parsons_250903.jpg
03:24
Parsons ready to ‘focus on ball’ with Packers
nbc_golf_golfchannelgames_250903.jpg
12:34
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
LonerganBCPreview.jpg
01:35
Impact players: Boston College vs. Michigan State
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
16:53
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
07:13
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
nbc_pft_travishunter_250903.jpg
02:11
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive
nbc_pft_ravenspressure_250903.jpg
06:09
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team
nbc_pft_mcdermott_250903.jpg
12:48
Clock is ticking on McDermott’s shot with Allen
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
04:01
PFT Power Rankings: Eagles atop throne in Week 1