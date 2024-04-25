Watch Now
Williams will be a 'special' No. 1 pick for Bears
PFT looks at Caleb Williams' NFL outlook with the Chicago Bears as the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Broncos ‘can’t flirt with danger’ in QB search
Pro Football Talk explains why the Broncos must get aggressive to land a QB prospect in round one whether it's Washington's Michael Penix Jr. or Oregon's Bo Nix.
Which QB is most likely to fall out of top five?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which quarterback prospects could fall outside of the top five selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Giants’ options with Jones if they draft a QB
PFT evaluates the brewing battle between the Vikings and Giants for the No. 3 overall pick before discussing New York's paths forward with Daniel Jones if it selects a first-round quarterback.
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher break down what they're hearing about Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and more ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
Jay Croucher joins Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to share how sports betting has evolved in the NFL draft realm, highlighting changes like pricing markets and information availability.
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher discuss the latest buzz surrounding the top defensive prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, including insights on Quinyon Mitchell, Dallas Turner, Cooper DeJean and more.
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, to discuss which non-QB they believe will be first off the board.
Jones explains delay on signing players long term
While Jerry Jones is waiting to see "more cards played" before signing Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the longer Dallas waits, the harder it will be.
49ers reportedly want Round 1 pick for Aiyuk
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the likelihood of the 49ers landing a first-round pick in exchange for Brandon Aiyuk.
Jets thank Wilson on social media after trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms comment on what challenges lie ahead for Zach Wilson, after the New York Jets traded the QB to the Denver Broncos.
ATL, PHI tampering review won’t wrap before draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the earliest that teams could face repercussions for potential tampering infractions would be in time for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jones: Cowboys are ‘all in’ on 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they don't have reason to believe the Cowboys are "all in" for the draft, since they haven't been "all in" for free agency or signing Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.