Watch Now

Williams will be a 'special' No. 1 pick for Bears

April 25, 2024 08:05 AM
PFT looks at Caleb Williams' NFL outlook with the Chicago Bears as the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
nbc_pft_penixnix_240425.jpg
11:39
Broncos ‘can’t flirt with danger’ in QB search
nbc_pft_qbnottop5_244025.jpg
6:15
Which QB is most likely to fall out of top five?
nbc_pft_giantsvikings_240425.jpg
15:34
Giants’ options with Jones if they draft a QB
nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
16:57
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
5:37
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
7:12
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
4:42
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
14:39
Jones explains delay on signing players long term
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_240424.jpg
4:29
49ers reportedly want Round 1 pick for Aiyuk
nbc_pft_zachwilson_240424.jpg
2:53
Jets thank Wilson on social media after trade
nbc_pft_falconsandeagles_240424.jpg
7:12
ATL, PHI tampering review won’t wrap before draft
nbc_pft_jerryjonesdraft_240424.jpg
7:33
Jones: Cowboys are ‘all in’ on 2024 NFL Draft
