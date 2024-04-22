Watch Now
Players who will get biggest reaction when drafted
From Caleb Williams to Drake Maye, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which players they expect to draw the biggest reaction in Detroit when they are drafted.
O’Connell: Brady ate hot dogs mid-game as a rookie
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the logistics of sneaking food on the sidelines of NFL games, after Kevin O'Connell told a funny story about Tom Brady downing hot dogs and Pepsi as a rookie.
Patriots reportedly plan to stay at No. 3 overall
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out what the price would need to be for the Patriots to consider trading down, given all the holes New England needs to fill, and if the Vikings could fit that bill.
O’Connell provides insight on Vikings’ QB search
Kevin O'Connell is confident he can fix footwork and lower half mechanical issues for any QB the Vikings draft, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore which prospect Minnesota is eyeing.
Jim Harbaugh gets tattoo for Michigan title
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend Jim Harbaugh for making good on his vow to get a tattoo for Michigan if the team went undefeated.
Hill shows accountability with taking criticism
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why even the top players need to be able to take an earful from their head coach when warranted, including Tyreek Hill after he was "slammed to the floor" by L'Jarius Sneed.
Douglas believes Wilson is an ‘asset’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how involved Jets owner Woody Johnson is in the Zach Wilson situation and why it's time for New York to move on from the QB.
Prescott addresses sexual assault allegation
Mike Florio provides legal insight on Dak Prescott's sexual assault allegation and discusses why he should've directed questions to his lawyer, similar to directing contract questions to his agent.
Prescott contract is ‘hovering over’ the Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect where Dak Prescott stands on his contract situation and discuss how the Cowboys haven't taken steps to truly be "all in."
Daniels: Pierce would ‘challenge me every day’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the likelihood of the Raiders making a move to go after Jayden Daniels and discuss how Drake Maye fits into the picture.
Assessing how Maye will perform at next level
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the process for evaluating QB potential and dive into how Drake Maye's talent will transfer to the NFL.
Daniels reportedly might not want to play for WAS
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through reports about where Jayden Daniels could land, including his chances to go No. 3 overall to the Patriots if the QB decides he doesn't want to land in Washington.