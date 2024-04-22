 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Players who will get biggest reaction when drafted

April 22, 2024 09:11 AM
From Caleb Williams to Drake Maye, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which players they expect to draw the biggest reaction in Detroit when they are drafted.
Up Next
nbc_pft_bradyhotdog_240422.jpg
4:10
O’Connell: Brady ate hot dogs mid-game as a rookie
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patriotsstay_240422.jpg
6:03
Patriots reportedly plan to stay at No. 3 overall
Now Playing
nbc_pft_oconnellqbsearch_240422.jpg
10:25
O’Connell provides insight on Vikings’ QB search
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaugh_240422.jpg
2:26
Jim Harbaugh gets tattoo for Michigan title
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hill_240422.jpg
3:02
Hill shows accountability with taking criticism
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilson_240422.jpg
7:22
Douglas believes Wilson is an ‘asset’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_allegations_240422.jpg
6:30
Prescott addresses sexual assault allegation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_prescott_240422.jpg
7:44
Prescott contract is ‘hovering over’ the Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_pft_danielsraiders_240422.jpg
9:01
Daniels: Pierce would ‘challenge me every day’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240422.jpg
7:10
Assessing how Maye will perform at next level
Now Playing
nbc_pft_danielscommanders_240422.jpg
12:31
Daniels reportedly might not want to play for WAS
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
4:43
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing