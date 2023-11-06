Watch Now
Can Cowboys close gap on Eagles in standings?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms liked the Cowboys’ effort in a close road loss to the Eagles and wonder if Dallas can use its easier schedule to close in on the Eagles before they play again in Week 14.
Eagles come up clutch once again vs. Cowboys
It was a familiar story for the Eagles this season: It wasn’t perfect, but they came through when they absolutely had to and squeaked past the rival Cowboys at home.
Bills offense is ‘a cyclone of insanity’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down why the Bills are struggling after a Sunday night loss to the Bengals dropped them out of the AFC playoff picture.
Burrow, Bengals continue to have Bills’ number
With Joe Burrow looking healthy, the Bengals are trending up in a big way. The same can’t be said for the Bills after their loss on Sunday Night Football.
Quarterback injuries mar NFL Week 9
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how multiple teams were hampered by poor play from backup options at quarterback in Week 9.
Breaking down Browns’ first shutout of season
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers behind the Cleveland Browns' dominant 27-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
Give me the headlines: ‘First day on the Dobbs’
Chris Simms shares his headlines for NFL Week 9, featuring an impressive game with a new team for Minnesota Vikings' Joshua Dobbs and Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud.
Chiefs’ defense ‘made life hard’ for Dolphins, Tua
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss why Kansas City continues 'playing through their defense' and how Miami's offense sputtered in the Dolphins-Chiefs Week 9 clash.
Cowboys face major ‘test’ vs. Eagles in Week 9
Ahead of the NFC East matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys, Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why the game is more important for Dallas in order to set themselves up to win the division.
Show Me Something Week 9: Stroud, Love, Hall
Mike Florio and Charean Williams run through which players they need to see something out of in Week 9 including CJ Stroud, Jordan Love, Jaren Hall and Daniel Jones.
NFL’s abroad presence grows in big MIA-KC matchup
Peter King joins PFT from Frankfurt, Germany to discuss whether the Dolphins have an edge over the Chiefs because of their travel schedule, the NFL's growing presence abroad and what to expect from Tyreek Hill.
Still ‘waiting for consistency’ from Bills
Ahead of the high-stakes SNF matchup between the Bills and Bengals, Charean Williams explains why she is still "uncertain" about Buffalo and Mike Florio analyzes the team's overall lack of identity.