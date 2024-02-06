Watch Now
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
Kevin Clark joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore why we’re witnessing history with Patrick Mahomes, as well as rip through the head coaching hires he likes the most and the least.
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze how the Chiefs will be able to maintain a future that grows with Patrick Mahomes, rip through Super Bowl trivia and more.
Goodell doesn’t back idea of streaming-only SB
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Myles Simmons note that just because Roger Goodell said a "streaming-only Super Bowl" won’t happen in his time, it doesn’t mean it will never happen.
Goodell addresses comments on legalized gambling
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Myles Simmons spell out why the NFL could benefit from increased transparency and why the league didn’t have to embrace gambling just because it was legalized.
Munoz recalls different mindset for SB appearances
Pro Football Hall of Fame OL Anthony Munoz joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to describe the differences between his two Super Bowl appearances, how his baseball roots came in handy in the NFL and more.
How Purdy’s underdog mentality translated to NFL
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Peter King shed light on how Brock Purdy’s college career at Iowa State paved the way for him to be fearless at the highest stage in the NFL.
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
Peter King explains to Mike Florio and Chris Simms why he’s looking forward to all the talent in Super Bowl LVIII and how he’s not willing to bet against Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes motivated by not wanting pain of SB loss
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Peter King unpack why Patrick Mahomes is “more addicted” to staying away from that feeling of losing a Super Bowl than the joy of hoisting a trophy.
Why Mahomes ‘has the same ethos’ as Brady
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Peter King to explore similarities between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, specifically as it pertains to confidence in their offenses and the ability to “get it right.”
49ers defense has to be aggressive vs. Mahomes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down why the San Francisco 49ers defense has to be aggressive and tactical against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in Super Bowl 58.
Best bets for most receiving yards in Super Bowl
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the odds for most receiving yards in Super Bowl LVII, with Brandon Aiyuk and Travis Kelce having the best odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aiyuk must win man-to-man matchups in Super Bowl
Chris Simms breaks down why Brandon Aiyuk must win his man-to-man matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs' cornerbacks in the Super Bowl, citing his length and speed as attributes that can help him make a difference.