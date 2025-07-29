Skip navigation
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
DAL avoids worst-case scenario with Guyton injury
July 29, 2025 09:16 AM
July 29, 2025 09:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms breathe a sigh of relief after Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton avoided serious injury to his knee and appears unlikely to miss significant time.
Related Videos
02:37
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
11:47
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
03:35
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
02:48
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’
02:51
Florio: Browns ‘chronically irrational’ team
03:33
Where Winston fits into Giants’ QB situation
03:08
What Sutton’s extension means for McLaurin
04:37
Titans release Burks after challenging run
05:43
What’s next for Patterson after Steelers cut him?
11:30
Deion ‘isn’t stepping down, he’s stepping up’
14:15
Teammate reportedly filed Wilkins H.R. complaint
14:23
Harbaugh sees Herbert at ‘highest level’ as a QB
19:20
Shooting occurs at building NFL is headquartered
01:09
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
04:46
Jackson, Allen among seven joining Madden 99 Club
06:28
How Pickett’s injury affects Browns QB competition
03:10
Rams ‘being safe’ with Stafford’s back issues
03:27
Eagles have ‘Superbowl bullseye’ on their backs
01:58
Collins ‘clear best bet’ as NFL yards leader
02:09
Moore makes Kamara ‘interesting’ with run usage
04:59
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
05:30
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
05:07
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
04:56
Potential landing spots for Wilkins
02:55
How Steelers’ throwback uniforms compare to others
13:30
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
07:12
Early analysis on Rodgers at training camp
11:21
Rodgers has great response to Bradshaw’s remarks
05:18
Slater agrees to four-year extension with Chargers
Latest Clips
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
06:27
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015
07:33
Elendt upsets Douglass in 100m breaststroke
06:41
Weinstein swims to top time in 200m free semis
04:08
Ledecky’s medal ceremony from 1500m freestyle
06:41
Coetze narrowly emerges with 100m backstroke gold
08:41
McKeown swims to CR to win 100m back at worlds
09:37
Ledecky remains unbeatable in women’s 1500m free
07:42
Popovici edges Hobson for men’s 200m free gold
12:04
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
01:16
Rams’ Stafford missing camp time with back issues
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
01:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
08:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
09:28
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
01:07
Underwater Cam: Walsh wins 100m fly world title
