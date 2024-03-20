 Skip navigation
‘The Dynasty’ is missing unique Belichick stories

March 20, 2024 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison’s takeaways from “The Dynasty” and shed light on how much of the Patriots’ run truly was a team effort.
