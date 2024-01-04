 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Final week of year always has less-relevant games

January 4, 2024 08:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why there always are games that draw little interest in the final week of the regular season, regardless of how many weeks the regular season lasts.
Up Next
nbc_pft_kelceretires_240116.jpg
2:49
Eagles longtime center Kelce reportedly retiring
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240116.jpg
15:28
Eagles complete collapse in Wild Card loss to TB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240115.jpg
4:46
Assessing Sirianni’s future if PHI lose Wild Card
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsramspart2_240115.jpg
16:46
Stafford battled through injuries in loss DET
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownstexans_240115.jpg
4:27
Decisions looming for Browns after Wild Card loss
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansbrown_240115.jpg
5:36
Stroud, Texans are ‘scary’ moving forward
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsdolphins2_240115.jpg
6:44
What’s next for Tua, Dolphins this offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsdolphins1_240115.jpg
6:47
Experience propels Mahomes, KC to Wild Card win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_packerscowboys_240115.jpg
25:54
Cowboys were ‘outclassed’ by GB start to finish
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsramspart1_240115.jpg
18:25
Inside the ‘magical’ playoff win in Detroit
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240114.jpg
17:30
Give me the headlines: The ‘Stroud pleaser’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_aws_kcvsmia_240114.jpg
20:31
How Mahomes picked apart Dolphins’ cover zero
Now Playing