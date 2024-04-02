 Skip navigation
Former Cardinals exec McDonough wins arbitration

April 2, 2024 09:00 AM
Former Arizona executive Terry McDonough wins $3 million in arbitration from the team, so Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the potential impact on Cardinals president Michael Bidwill.
