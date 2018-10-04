 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Here's why Simms has Brees No. 9 in QB power ranks

October 4, 2018 08:56 AM
After ranking Drew Brees at No. 9 and Jared Goff at No. 12 in his QB power rankings through Week 4, Chris Simms got a lot of criticism on Twitter. Now, he gets his chance to defend his rankings.
