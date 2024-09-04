Watch Now
S. Diggs responds to critics
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Stefon Diggs’ remarks to critics about his level of play ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Top new QB-to-WR combos
From Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze to Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline which new QB-WR dynamic duos they're keeping an eye on in 2024.
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss what could happen if Trent Williams’ fines are not eligible to be waived, as well as why Brock Purdy’s next contract will be life-changing after the 2024-25 NFL season.
Goff must be able to ‘negate limitations’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why the Lions need Jared Goff to be able to handle more in 2024 and why that includes stepping up in big moments.
NFC ‘pressure cooker’ in 2024
From Sam Darnold to Kirk Cousins, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline which individuals are under the most pressure in 2024.
Love provides scouting report on new-look Eagles D
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine how the Eagles’ defense imploded last season and what to expect from Philadelphia in 2024.
Love exudes confidence in second year as starter
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how having one year of starting under his belt is beneficial for Jordan Love and how he already is presenting himself as more of a leader.
Tale of the Tape: Ravens at the Chiefs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate who has the better offense, defense, special team and coaching ahead of NFL Kickoff.
Mahomes can find ‘sweet spot’ with receivers
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through how the Chiefs’ receivers have evolved in recent years and how Patrick Mahomes has improved as well.
Examining Ravens’ path back to AFC Championship
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline what the Ravens will have to do to return to the AFC Championship.
How Ravens will hold up without Macdonald as DC
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on how Mike Macdonald shaped the team’s defense and what things will look like without him as Defensive Coordinator.
Lamar takes some pressure off Henry in BAL offense
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a deep dive into Derrick Henry’s production the last five years and examine how he’ll perform in the Ravens offense now.