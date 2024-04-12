 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ranking DAL's re-signing priorities this offseason

April 12, 2024 09:27 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams map out how the Cowboys need to prioritize contracts for Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb and why the players have the power to hold out if necessary.
Up Next
nbc_pft_parsons_240412.jpg
6:11
Cowboys have a ‘generational talent’ in Parsons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sportsbucketlist_240412.jpg
5:30
PFT Draft: Sports-related bucket list items
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tombradyreturns_240412.jpg
10:40
Brady open to late comeback if contender needs QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingsdraft_240412.jpg
7:16
Vikings ‘walking a tight rope’ for draft Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousinstampering_240412.jpg
9:20
How Cousins tampering could affect Vikings draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbsatdraft_240412.jpg
6:05
13 prospects scheduled to attend 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240412.jpg
17:24
Rice turns himself in, posts $40,000 bond
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ojsimpson_240412.jpg
18:45
How will O.J. Simpson be remembered?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_ojsimpsondeath_240411.jpg
4:35
O.J. Simpson has died at age 76
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gbphibrazil_240411.jpg
3:58
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansdraftneeds_240411.jpg
2:38
Texans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jagsdraftneeds_240411.jpg
3:07
Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing