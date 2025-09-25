 Skip navigation
Phil Simms: Dart will give Giants 'electricity'

September 25, 2025 08:42 AM
Phil Simms talks with Mike Florio about what to expect from Jaxson Dart in his first start as a Giant and the job security of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen.

nbc_pft_philsimmsqbhits_250925.jpg
03:46
Phil Simms recalls hardest hits he took as NFL QB
nbc_pft_jonessuccess_250925.jpg
03:04
Colts ‘wiped the slate clean’ for Jones
nbc_pft_john_harbaugh_250925.jpg
10:24
PFT Mailbag: SB teams, Ravens pressure, tush push
nbc_pft_superbowl_throwback_ste_vik_250925.jpg
01:30
Rodgers will draw most interest from Ireland fans
nbc_pft_ireland_football_begin_250925.jpg
07:17
How NFL’s first game in Ireland came to be
nbc_pft_wilsonnotdone_250925.jpg
06:06
Wilson ‘not done’ yet after getting benched
nbc_pft_viking_steelers_dublin_bar_250925.jpg
05:07
Fans in Ireland staying up for NFL is ‘love story’
nbc_pft_briandaboll_250925.jpg
06:37
Daboll made decision to start Dart over Wilson
nbc_pft_kennyclark_250925.jpg
04:33
Clark is looking forward to hitting Love
nbc_pft_parsonsnotribute_250925.jpg
04:14
No video tribute for Parsons isn’t ‘disrespectful’
nbc_ffhh_pittman_v3_250924.jpg
03:18
Buy Pittman’s early production with Jones at QB
nbc_simms_morelikely_250923.jpg
12:35
NFL Week 4 predictions: Parsons, Taylor, Mayfield
nbc_simms_rookieofweek_250923.jpg.jpg
02:56
Undrafted Huntington shines for the Browns
nbc_simms_pennixjr_250923.jpg
11:42
Penix ‘was as bad as you can imagine’ Week 3
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_250924.jpg
02:00
Buccaneers’ Mayfield is worth MVP bet at +1800
hunter_henry.jpg
02:23
Buy Henry as top-12 tight end for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_davanteadams_250924.jpg
03:04
Rams’ offense once again features two fantasy WR1s
nbc_ffhh_jamescook_250924.jpg
02:38
Is Bills’ Cook a fantasy sell-high candidate?
nbc_ffhh_kamara_250924.jpg
02:46
Saints’ Kamara falling out of fantasy RB2 ranks
nbc_ffhh_jeantychase_250924.jpg.jpg
08:12
Trust RBs Jeanty, Brown in Week 4 amid struggles
nbc_ffhh_mcconkey_250924.jpg
11:46
Start McConkey, sit Williams in Week 4 lineups
nbc_ffhh_chubb_250924.jpg
03:12
Texans’ Chubb is a risky Week 4 fantasy option
nbc_ffhh_keepclose_250924.jpg
06:24
Packers’ offense can roll in fantasy vs. Cowboys
nbc_roto_jags49ers_250924.jpg
02:03
Will 49ers beat Jaguars in Week 4 at home?
nbc_roto_bearsraiders_250924.jpg
01:34
Expect Raiders to take advantage of Bears’ defense
nbc_fnia_week4preview_250924.jpg
16:12
Packers vs. Cowboys headlines top Week 4 stories
nbc_fnia_rookiebreakout_250924.jpg
01:47
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
nbc_fnia_quietrookies_250924.jpg
03:43
Jaguars doing Hunter ‘an injustice’ splitting time
nbc_fnia_rookiesstoodout_250924.jpg
03:53
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks
nbc_fnia_wilsonbenched_250924.jpg
12:04
Benching Wilson, starting Dart is ‘typical Giants’

nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart2_250924.jpg
19:39
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart1_250924.jpg
09:33
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after Worlds gold
nbc_golf_larrynelsonintv_250924.jpg
13:03
Nelson: Ryder Cup ‘still the same’ at its core
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250924.jpg
10:26
Rory can ‘continue this recharging’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeepsegmentsponsored_250924.jpg
07:11
Power will help at Bethpage Black’s 9th hole
nbc_moto_wrldrally_250924.jpg
09:42
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Stage 1
nbc_golf_foursomespairingsstudio_250924.jpg
15:19
Who pairs best with Bryson in Ryder Cup foursomes?
nbc_roto_ozziealbiesv2_250924.jpg
01:30
How valuable will Braves’ Albies be going forward?
nbc_golf_bradleyspeech_250924.jpg
09:56
Bradley: Bethpage Black is ‘America’s home course’
nbc_roto_cadesmith_250924.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ C. Smith on fire to end the season
nbc_golf_donaldspeech_250924.jpg
09:18
Donald: Ryder Cup ‘about pride’, not money or rank
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250924.jpg
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_mendoza_250924.jpg
03:22
Why Mendoza’s draft stock continues to rise
nbc_golf_podfansclip_250924.jpg
04:47
Bethpage Black to offer unique viewing experience
nbc_wnba_coachsegment_250924.jpg
11:59
Esquire: Liberty moving on from Brondello is harsh
nbc_wnba_game2reax_250924.jpg
15:22
Aces, Mercury even WNBA semifinals series at 1-1
nbc_roto_worthy_v2_250924.jpg
01:19
Worthy set mainly for ‘decoy work’ in Week 4
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250924.jpg
01:11
Charbonnet (foot) a ‘risky bet’ in fantasy Week 4
nbc_roto_mclaurin_250924.jpg
01:27
McLaurin (quad) doubtful, seeking second opinion
nbc_bte_pittuscv3_250924.jpg
01:52
Will Sellers rush for 30.5 yards against Kentucky?
pennstaterbthumbnail.jpg
02:05
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
nbc_bte_bamageorgiav2_250924.jpg
01:55
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
nbc_dps_danhurley_250924.jpg
18:04
Hurley: ‘I should work myself close to death’
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
04:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
greenarkansasrbthumbnail.jpg
01:43
Can QB Green, Arkansas upset Notre Dame at home?
lsutethumbnail.jpg
01:50
Bet on TE Sharp to have over 26.5 receiving yards
nbc_golf_bones_250924.jpg
05:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
nbc_dps_jaxsondart_250924.jpg
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
01:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_dps_boogermcfarland_250924.jpg
16:29
Can Dart be the ‘savior’ the Giants need?