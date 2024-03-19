 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How SF clerical payroll error affects draft picks

March 19, 2024 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the NFL’s decision to take away a 2025 fifth-round pick and reduce a 2024 fourth-round pick for the 49ers and compare it to the Falcons’ punishment for pumping in crowd noise.
Up Next
nbc_pft_simmswrrankings_240319.jpg
12:52
Simms defends his 2024 NFL Draft WR rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingsjjmccarthy_240319.jpg
8:44
MIN reportedly to have private McCarthy workout
Now Playing
nbc_pft_marquisebrown_240319.jpg
4:31
Brown more focused on winning than the money
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kirkcousinsjerseynumber_240319.jpg
5:43
Cousins will wear No. 18 jersey with Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kennypickettwithruss_240319.jpg
3:06
How Pickett talked with PIT after Russ signing
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kennypickettqbtrades_240319.jpg
7:59
Pickett addresses teams trading away young QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflpa18gameseason_240319.jpg
12:09
Is 18-game regular season ‘inevitable’ for NFL?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_backupqbtruefalse_240319.jpg
16:56
Backup QB True or False: Browns, Rams, 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chaseyoungsaints_240319.jpg
7:00
Young agrees to one-year deal with Saints
Now Playing
nbc_simms_romanwilson_v2_240318.jpg
7:21
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 5 Roman Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_simms_wrcomp_240318.jpg
14:55
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five WR prospects
Now Playing
nbc_simms_romeodunze_240318.jpg
9:41
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 4 Rome Odunze
Now Playing