Is Lawrence still long-term QB answer for Jaguars?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the future of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, analyzing whether he can still be the long-term answer for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that will likely have a new head coach next year.
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms like the Titans to bounce back at home against a Jaguars team in "disarray" as Will Levis continues to prove his place as the team's franchise QB.
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if the Browns loss in Week 13 ends the "hope energy" in Cleveland or if the Steelers can continue to expand its pass offense and rectify their loss to split the season series.
NFL Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Packers can capitalize on a banged-up Lions defense, or if the home crowd will spark Detroit to another crucial win.
WR Johnson’s bad season gets worse with suspension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Diontae Johnson being suspended by the Baltimore Ravens, analyzing the possible reasons why the disgruntled wide receiver refused to take the field Sunday evening against the Eagles.
Williams doesn’t think a change of HC was needed
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Caleb Williams’ read on the coaching situation in Chicago and explain why the Bears should leave no stone unturned finding the beast coach for their rookie QB.
NFL, NFLPA tweak positive marijuana test threshold
The NFL and the NFL Players Association have tweaked the substance abuse policy. Among the changes, the threshold for a positive test has been significantly increased.
Rodgers: Public support from ownership is crucial
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to quarterback Aaron Rodgers saying that it is important for NFL ownership to "hire the right guys, set the vision and support them when the outside world is trying to tear them down."
Campbell ‘doesn’t give a crap’ about Gibbs’ photo
Mike Florio and Chris Simms identify the ramifications of Jahmyr Gibbs posting a photo to social media with information on the Lions’ plays and indicate which sort of signals Detroit might have to change.
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 14 top storylines
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate if it is more likely that Josh Allen’s best play this weekend comes via his arm or legs, the Chargers and Chiefs combine for under 38 points or over 48 points on Sunday night and more.
Al-Shaair suspension case has conflict of interest
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Ramon Foster being a heading officer is a clear conflict of interest, given Foster works for the Titans, who are an AFC South rival of the Texans.
How Packers-Lions could affect NFC playoff picture
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how TNF is unique in Week 14, given the Packers and Lions both had a full week to prepare for it, as well as map out what it means on the road to the playoffs.