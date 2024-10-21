 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
nbc_pft_patsjags_241021.jpg
Mayo: Patriots are a ‘soft’ team after Week 7 loss

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
nbc_pft_patsjags_241021.jpg
Mayo: Patriots are a ‘soft’ team after Week 7 loss

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mayo: Patriots are a 'soft' team after Week 7 loss

October 21, 2024 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo could be entering risky territory by publicly calling his team "soft" after its loss to Jacksonville.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
3:35
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
Now Playing
daniels.jpg
6:59
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
Now Playing
nbc_seahawksfalcons_241021.jpg
3:38
Seahawks’ explosiveness fuels win over Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_packerstexans_241021.jpg
5:21
Simms: Packers among NFL’s ‘most talented’ teams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelers_241021.jpg
11:25
Tomlin’s instincts with Wilson pay off on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetspart1_241021.jpg
15:14
Jets’ offensive struggles continue in Week 7 loss
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsangle_241021.jpg
8:08
Jets’ season is nearing ‘desperation time’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241020.jpg
2:10
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raidersrams_241020.jpg
3:30
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundai_241020__989431.jpg
9:57
Give Me The Headline: ‘G Money!’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsvikings_241020.jpg
8:48
Lions’ confidence on display in win over Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
3:06
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
Now Playing