Watch Now
Harbaugh will make sure to give Chiefs a 'fight'
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the Week 14 matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs, including whether this will be the game where Kansas City's luck will finally run out.
Up Next
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
Cardinals 'desperately' need to win vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Michael Holley preview the Week 14 matchup between the Seahawks and Cardinals, including why they believe Arizona's greater sense of urgency will propel the team to a victory.
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss whether Kirk Cousins will be able to "get right" when he returns as QB of the Falcons to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings.
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs
Inside Cowboys' chances of reaching the playoffs
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss the odds of the Cowboys making the postseason, noting that the team is not mathematically out yet, but needs to improve on the field and notch crucial wins to advance.
PFT Draft: Week 14 Show Me Something
PFT Draft: Week 14 Show Me Something
From Kyle Shanahan to George Pickens, Mike Florio and Michael Holley reveal which coaches and athletes they want to see a high-level of performance from in Week 14.
Tua ‘reluctantly’ recognizes he must play safer
Tua 'reluctantly' recognizes he must play safer
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss the Week 14 matchup between the Jets and Dolphins, including Tua Tagovailoa understanding the connection between playing with "reckless abandon" and letting down his teammates.
Inside LaFleur’s heated exchange with Lions fan
Inside LaFleur's heated exchange with Lions fan
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Packers coach Matt LaFleur's intense encounter with a Detroit Lions fan before the Packers' Week 14 matchup at Ford Field.
Packers, Love must focus on fundamentals
Packers, Love must focus on fundamentals
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss what went wrong for the Packers in their Week 14 loss to the Lions, and how Green Bay can forge a path to the playoffs.
Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC job
Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC job
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the reports that Bill Belichick interviewed for the University of North Carolina head coaching job, including whether Belichick would have the patience to navigate the NIL era.
Campbell instills confidence during win streak
Campbell instills confidence during win streak
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Detroit Lions reaching a franchise-record 11-game win streak, and how Dan Campbell has created a team in which everyone is aligned in their beliefs.
‘No brainer’ for DET to go for it on fourth down
'No brainer' for DET to go for it on fourth down
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Dan Campbell's decision to go for it on the last fourth down vs. the Green Bay Packers, which led to the Lions securing a win.
Lions played unselfish, gutsy in win vs. Packers
Lions played unselfish, gutsy in win vs. Packers
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Lions demonstrating physical and mental toughness in a victory against a Packers team that was trying to do too much, and lost track of fundamentals.