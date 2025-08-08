 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

August 8, 2025 09:24 AM
From John Madden to Chuck Noll, Mike Florio and Michael Holley map out which NFL figures are deserving of statues.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
02:00
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
04:34
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_ratingholdins_250808.jpg
08:56
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250808.jpg
09:23
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’
nbc_pft_camheyward_250808.jpg
05:20
Likelihood of Heyward getting a pay bump
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250808.jpg
04:24
Williams responds to criticism from viral video
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250808.jpg
05:56
Gardner-Johnson expected to miss time with injury
nbc_pft_rashawnslater_250808.jpg
10:42
Slater to miss season with torn patellar tendon
nbc_pft_matthewstafford_250808.jpg
06:35
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition
nbc_pft_seahawksraiders_250808.jpg
03:24
Milroe turns heads in first preseason game
nbc_pft_espnnfl_250808.jpg
12:57
Florio: ESPN-NFL deal is a ‘conflict of interest’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250808.jpg
05:15
Could Giants add Winston to coaching staff?
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250808.jpg
04:11
Richardson injures finger in preseason opener
nbc_roto_matthewgolden_250807.jpg
01:22
Golden could be ‘one of the surprising guys’
nbc_roto_jordanlove_250807.jpg
01:14
Expect Love’s fantasy profile to improve
nbc_ffhh_walker_250807.jpg
05:38
Walker’s health is key to breakout season
nfl_pft_smithonadvice_250807.jpg
02:11
Smith offers advice to the next NFLPA director
jacobsberry.jpg
01:29
Jacobs headlines best bets for NFL rushing leader
nbc_pft_smithonrunningnflpa_250807.jpg
03:59
Smith: I’m proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture
nbc_pft_smithoncollusion_250807.jpg
03:48
Smith: I would’ve appealed any inconsistencies
jamesonwilliamsberry.jpg
08:27
Williams’ expanded role could impact St. Brown
worthyberry.jpg
04:53
Will Worthy be Chiefs top-scoring wide receiver?
nbc_ffhh_playernews_250807.jpg
09:53
Packers believe rookie WR Golden will be ‘a stud’
masonberry.jpg
04:49
Mason, Jones could have even backfield split
nbc_ffhh_barkley_250807.jpg
05:52
Is there case against Eagles’ Barkley as RB1?
nbc_ffhh_taylor_250807.jpg
02:56
Colts QB situation could impact Taylor’s outlook
nbc_roto_ravens_250807.jpg
02:39
Hammer Ravens to finish with over 11 wins in 2025
joshsimmonschiefs.jpg
02:53
Simmons worth longshot bet to win Offensive ROY
travishunter.jpg
08:35
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
07:11
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_smellingsalts_250808.jpg
03:20
Dan Patrick Show crew tries smelling salts
nbc_cyc_theroute2025_250808.jpg
14:29
The Route 2025
oly_gamia_uschampoionships_asherhong_250807.jpg
11:56
Hong builds record Day 1 all-around lead
oly_gamia_uschampionships_brodymalone_250807.jpg
07:08
Malone bounces back in New Orleans
oly_gamia_uschampionships_frederickrichard_250807.jpg
09:36
Richard digs deep on Day 1 in New Orleans
spieth.jpg
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_womenamatuerrd16_250807.jpg
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
bhatia_1920.png
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
nedoroscik.jpg
02:24
Nedoroscik makes return on pommel horse
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250807.jpg
17:14
MXoN Team USA shake up; SMX clinching scenarios
nbc_moto_smxinxtbets_250807.jpg
03:29
Barcia ‘riding the best’ of his whole career
nbc_moto_smxiraycinkylerint_250807.jpg
03:55
‘Giving up is not an option’ for Raycin Kyler
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250807.jpg
05:28
Battle for SMX 450 standings is heating up
nbc_cfb_big10_rutschianointv_250807.jpg
11:26
Schiano ‘here to win championships’ at Rutgers
nbc_cfb_big10_mdlocksleyintv_250807.jpg
15:47
Locksley: Terrapins ‘fortunate’ with new schedule
nbc_golf_fleetwoodholeout_250807.jpg
18
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250807.jpg
01:11
Rams’ McVay: Stafford will be ready for Week 1
nbc_roto_cortes_250807.jpg
01:34
Cortes looks solid in debut with Padres
nbc_roto_davidbednar_250807.jpg
01:34
Bednar notches first save as member of Yankees
nbc_roto_colson_250807.jpg
01:49
Montgomery ‘turning heads’ since All-Star break
nbc_rtf_coachespoll_250807.jpg
20:54
Who’s too high, too low in preseason coaches poll?
nbc_rtf_deionupdate_250807.jpg
05:01
Deion reveals cancer diagnosis in ‘moving’ presser
nbc_golf_finauputt4thhole_250807.jpg
46
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
nbc_rtf_collegesportscommission_250807.jpg
06:38
CSC clears way for NIL collectives to pay athletes
nbc_rtf_arch_250807.jpg
04:57
Archie says grandson won’t declare for 2026 draft
nbc_bte_fevermecury_250807.jpg
01:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever