Johnson: PHI body language ‘needs to be addressed’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back at the Eagles’ demeaner against the Buccaneers and spell out why it’s imperative to factor the pulse of the team into critical decisions mid-game.
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Fresh off upsetting the Cowboys, the Packers face the NFC's No. 1 seeded 49ers in a matchup that Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect Kyle Shanahan & Co. to take care of business.
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
CJ Stroud's record-setting performance pushed the Houston Texans into the Divisional Round, but will their magical season end at the hands of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the Divisional Round showdown between Kansas City and Buffalo, debating whether Josh Allen and the Bills can get over the hump against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Divisional Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, explaining why the style of play from both teams match up really well.
Chiefs, Bucs lead Divisional Round best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal why they're targeting the Chiefs and Buccaneers for their favorite NFL Divisional Round bets, with odds courtesy by DraftKings.
Divisional Rd. QB confidence draft: Stroud, Allen
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which quarterbacks they have the most confidence in ahead of Divisional Round matchups including C.J. Stroud, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen.
Bosa praises Love for executing LaFleur’s offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive on Nick Bosa’s comments addressing the Packers under Jordan Love versus under Aaron Rodgers and explore how he’s able to deliver what Matt LaFleur envisions.
Gardner-Johnson gives Bucs bulletin board material
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s remarks about the Buccaneers and spell out why players should never discuss other teams that are still in the playoffs.
NFL Divisional props, key storylines to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through props, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Patrick Mahomes taking on Josh Allen, Nico Collins reception yards against the Ravens defense and Aaron Jones vs. Christian McCaffrey.
‘Drastic changes’ need to be made with Eagles
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Eagles players' support for Nick Sirianni, yet the need to make organizational shifts, why Jalen Hurts has not been critized for his performance and more.
Mayo’s transparency is ‘breath of fresh air’ in NE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Jerod Mayo's overwhelming openness with the Patriots' intentions for the third pick in the draft and how his mindset could impact the organization.