NFL players with biggest weight on their shoulders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms honor Caitlin Clark by naming which NFL players are pulling the most weight and under pressure entering next season.
Kelce and Johnson participate in WrestleMania XL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson appearing in WrestleMania XL and discuss how Kelce was the only one doing anything that could be perceived as potentially dangerous.
What’s More Likely: Solar eclipse edition
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “What’s More Likely” to evaluate if Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins will eclipse expectations, if the Patriots or Panthers defense is closer to totality and more.
Vikings, Bears, Packers, Lions top draft needs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the NFC North to identify the biggest draft needs for each team, including interior O-Line in Minnesota, D-Line in Chicago and more.
Spielman thinks Vikings could overpay for McCarthy
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on former Vikings GM Rick Spielman’s prediction about what the organization would be willing to do in order to draft J.J. McCarthy.
Rice faces multiple potential charges from crash
Mike Florio and Chris Simms provide the latest on Rashee Rice and outline possible penalties for the Chiefs WR.
How Sweat being arrested for DWI affects draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how T’Vondre Sweat’s decision making will be brought into question after a DWI arrest just weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft.
Diggs working out with Stroud, Dell, Metchie III
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the timeline of the Stefon Diggs trade was intentional to give him plenty of training opportunities with Texans players this offseason.
Eagles, Mailata agree to three-year extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Eagles’ move to extend Jordan Mailata and assess how Philadelphia will look next season.
Legal side of Rice driving Lamborghini in incident
Mike Florio breaks down the legal components of Rashee Rice having been the driver of the Lamborghini involved in a six-car crash, especially given he left the scene.
Watson confident shoulder will be ready by Week 1
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why it’s one thing to be ready for Week 1 and another thing to still be on the field later in the season.
Rams have a key opportunity with young talent
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shine a light on Puka Nacua and outline expectations for the Rams this season.