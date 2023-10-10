 Skip navigation
LaFleur: Packers are ‘searching for answers’

October 10, 2023 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Matt LaFleur’s evaluation of where the Packers stand entering their bye week and map out why if they don’t figure out what’s not working now, they’ll have to do it on the fly.
