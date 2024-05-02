 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_improvedrosters_240502.jpg
Most improved rosters after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_dolphinsforsale_240502.jpg
Dolphins ‘not for sale’ despite $10 billion offer
nbc_pft_cardinalsdraft_240502.jpg
Cardinals ‘killed it’ with 2024 NFL Draft picks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_improvedrosters_240502.jpg
Most improved rosters after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_dolphinsforsale_240502.jpg
Dolphins ‘not for sale’ despite $10 billion offer
nbc_pft_cardinalsdraft_240502.jpg
Cardinals ‘killed it’ with 2024 NFL Draft picks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Telesco: Raiders drafting a QB 'didn't line up'

May 2, 2024 08:32 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess where the Raiders stand at QB and discuss the chances of Tom Brady considering a comeback in Las Vegas.
Up Next
nbc_pft_improvedrosters_240502.jpg
18:14
Most improved rosters after 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinsforsale_240502.jpg
4:42
Dolphins ‘not for sale’ despite $10 billion offer
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cardinalsdraft_240502.jpg
8:13
Cardinals ‘killed it’ with 2024 NFL Draft picks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_oroyodds_240502.jpg
4:14
Williams, Harrison Jr. atop OROY odds
Now Playing
nbc_pft_montiossenfort_240502.jpg
13:04
ARI had ‘more than enough’ info on Harrison Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bowers_240502.jpg
5:03
Simms: Bowers is a Kittle-Kelce type of TE
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
2:48
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
3:11
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_thisyearspuka_240501.jpg
3:11
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_defensiverookie_240501.jpg
4:51
Eagles’ Mitchell a sleeper pick for 2025 NFL DROY
Now Playing
nbc_pft_devanteadams_240501.jpg
4:24
Adams praises Love while reflecting on trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_morenflgames_240501.jpg
4:06
NFL could push for 18 games before CBA expires
Now Playing