Hutchinson: Campbell makes handling adversity fun

February 8, 2024 04:50 PM
Aidan Hutchinson joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to describe what it was like to be part of the rise of the Lions, how Dan Campbell’s passion for the grind is so relatable and more.
