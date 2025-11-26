Vikings’ lack of ‘vision’ has hurt McCarthy

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Will Cowboys’ defense be able to limit Mahomes?
PFT Power Rankings: Rams on top in Week 13
KC vs. DAL feels like an ‘elimination game’
Other PFT Content
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Will Cowboys’ defense be able to limit Mahomes?
PFT Power Rankings: Rams on top in Week 13
KC vs. DAL feels like an ‘elimination game’
Other PFT Content
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Vikings’ lack of ‘vision’ has hurt McCarthy
November 26, 2025 07:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Vikings’ future with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, explaining why the team is in a “tough spot” given the decisions they’ve made.
Related Videos
06:06
Will Cowboys’ defense be able to limit Mahomes?
07:26
PFT Power Rankings: Rams on top in Week 13
07:09
KC vs. DAL feels like an ‘elimination game’
10:08
Lions have ‘no choice’ but to ride Gibbs
04:36
Breaking down Stafford’s situation with Rams
06:51
Playoff implications loom over Packers vs. Lions
01:45
Colts RB Taylor leads OPOY odds
17:51
Film review: How Cowboys shut down Hurts, Eagles
06:53
Simms: CLE’s Sanders has ‘good feel for the game’
01:28
Iosivas gets fantasy boost in Higgins’ absence
01:21
Rice, Chiefs have great matchup against Cowboys
01:25
Purdy must be on fantasy benches against Browns
06:54
Lawrence ‘could be useful’ for fantasy managers
05:10
McCaffrey may be ‘most valuable player in fantasy’
02:57
Texans offense clicking with Stroud set to return
07:10
Saints’ Neal ‘should be rostered’ with Kamara out
02:02
Take HOU, unders on CAR and PIT vs. BUF in Week 13
03:52
Bears TE Loveland is ‘a special talent’
13:06
Texans’ WR Higgins has ‘legit red zone ability’
01:46
Best bets for Jaguars-Titans Week 13
01:56
Rams can cover double-digit spread vs. Panthers
03:08
Can Smith-Njigba, Garrett make NFL history?
03:12
Hunt, Kelce, Mahomes come up big for Chiefs in win
03:34
Lamar should give Ravens the edge in AFC North
08:25
Take your pick: QB, RB, WR, HC for playoffs
03:11
Will Lions or Packers catch Bears in NFC North?
04:09
Broncos’ elite defense to take center stage on SNF
01:38
Will Browns defense stifle 49ers in Week 13?
04:25
Schottenheimer, Cowboys have ‘mental toughness’
02:05
Jets offer big value vs. Falcons in Week 13
Latest Clips
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
01:22
Can Lakers become true contenders with Big 3 back?
39
Doncic: Lakers can be ‘very dangerous’
01:09
Lakers’ Big 3 not the only stars to impress Miller
01:55
Highlights: Lakers pull away from Clippers late
01:58
Highlights: Doncic overpowers LAC with 43 points
02:01
HLs: Black conjures up 31 for Magic vs 76ers
01:05
Magic set up for ‘heavyweight’ battle with Pistons
01:58
Highlights: Magic ride Black to big win over 76ers
02:57
Magic thriving with depth, ‘selfless’ basketball
02:54
Magic’s Black recaps career-night against 76ers
54
Wagner: Magic’s defense fueled ‘good team win’
02:56
Highlights: Penn State stamps out surging Boston U
01:59
Highlights: Wizards jump on Hawks early in NBA Cup
17:11
Cignetti: Indiana ‘not finished’ stepping forward
02:48
Why Suggs makes Magic one of NBA’s ‘best teams’
03:13
Harden has ‘turned the clock back’ so far in 2025
02:35
Paul has been ‘every coach’s dream’ in NBA career
02:22
Takeaways from third year of Emirates NBA Cup
01:09
American Kennel Club jr. handlers ‘are our future’
05:04
A brief history of ‘The Game’ ahead of OSU-MICH
54
National Dog Show backstage ASMR
09:58
NASCAR’s oddest and funniest moments of 2025
01:16
The bougie Borzoi of the National Dog Show
01:17
Where do sleeping NDS dogs lie?
01:00
2025 NDS: Miniature American Shepherd
46
2025 NDS: Belgian Tervuren
01:11
The Life of a Show Dog (Puppy’s version)
02:20
How human pacemakers are helping man’s best friend
01:28
Herro is back and just getting started for Miami
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue