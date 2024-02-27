 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Schoen shares why little things matter in scouting

February 27, 2024 10:04 AM
Giants G.M. Joe Schoen joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to layout how New York has needs "across the roster," how the increased salary cap opens up options, what they look for in players and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_ryanpolesintv_240227.jpg
11:57
Poles leaning on ‘gut instinct’ with No. 1 pick
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joehortizintv_240227.jpg
12:32
Hortiz discusses building a culture with Harbaugh
Now Playing
nbc_pft_callahan_240227.jpg
11:00
Titans’ Callahan is ‘excited’ to work with Levis
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bigpicture_240226.jpg
14:57
WRs and QBs to watch at the 2024 NFL Combine
Now Playing
nbc_csu_positional_240226.jpg
19:52
Positions to watch at 2024 NFL Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jones_v2_240226.jpg
7:04
King hasn’t ‘trusted’ Giants office until now
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bestofpk_240226.jpg
5:26
Best of King on PFT Live
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nfl_240226.jpg
3:47
NFL salary cap rise is good news for ‘everyone’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ajbrownlockerroom_240226.jpg
6:35
Brown calling into WIP was ‘pure class’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pkvocab_240226__468765.jpg
4:01
King’s vocabulary highlights from PFT Live
Now Playing
nbc_pft_shanahan_240226.jpg
5:52
Several head coaches to skip Scouting Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_russwilsonfuture_240226.jpg
14:42
Wilson ‘hopes’ to finish his career in Denver
Now Playing