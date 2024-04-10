Watch Now
Giants' biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the Giants need to focus on bringing in an offensive difference maker, whether in the form of a WR or RB.
Jags, Allen reportedly agree to 5-year extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Josh Allen is a necessity on the field and in the locker room in Jacksonville.
Lamb ‘in DAL’ doesn’t negate holdout possibility
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the Cowboys are warping CeeDee Lamb's remark about being in Dallas this offseason and why the organization shouldn’t wait to take care of his contract.
Commanders’ biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why defensive end and offensive tackle are among the most critical positions for the Commanders to lean into during the draft.
Eagles’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Eagles have "luxury picks" when it comes to the draft, because none of them are dire needs, but a backup QB could be beneficial.
Cowboys’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why it's time for the Cowboys to zero in on their offensive and defensive lines, but why it also couldn’t hurt to look into another QB.
Giants ‘need to be careful’ with No. 6 pick
Joe Schoen knows people are assuming the Giants will draft a QB at No. 6 but insists the team has other needs, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to evaluate how New York will play it.
Where does Miami stand in Tua’s contract talks?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question how many other QBs could do what Tua Tagovailoa is doing in a Mike McDaniel offense and where his contract conversations stand.
PFT Draft: NFL’s best little brothers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on all the brothers in the NFL and name their favorites.
Donald hated playing Eagles because of Kelce
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Aaron Donald's remarks about playing against Jason Kelce and comment on how "loose" the former DT seems.
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft DT rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he ranked Byron Murphy II over Darius Robinson, how DeWayne Carter landed in Tier 2 and more.
Scale of 1-10: Likelihood of extensions for WRs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of "Scale of 1-10" for extensions before the 2024 season starts for Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Amon-Ra St. Brown.