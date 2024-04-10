 Skip navigation
Giants' biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft

April 10, 2024 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the Giants need to focus on bringing in an offensive difference maker, whether in the form of a WR or RB.
