Watch Now
Titans' biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the Titans don't have any big holes they need to fill, but how strengthening their tackles could be a difference maker next season.
Up Next
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the first matchup announced for the 2024 NFL season featuring the Packers and Eagles, streaming on Peacock, and explore the possibility of more Friday games in the future.
Texans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Texans' biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Texans can continue to build in the offseason by investing in cornerbacks in the draft.
Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Jaguars' biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms iron out how the Jags could elevate themselves if they prioritize a speedy receiver and cornerback in the draft.
Rice faces eight charges, arrest warrant for crash
Rice faces eight charges, arrest warrant for crash
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the eight felony charges for Rashee Rice, after driving the Lamborghini during the multi-vehicle crash, and outline what disciplinary action the WR could face from the NFL.
Diggs liked post on Bills having a ‘worse fanbase’
Diggs liked post on Bills having a 'worse fanbase'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how it's common for a fanbase to be salty after a player leaves and why it's not specific to the Bills.
Texas RB Brooks has strong ‘breakaway speed’
Texas RB Brooks has strong 'breakaway speed'
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review RB Jonathon Brooks' college statistics, and assess how his strengths can translate to playing at the NFL level.
USC’s Lloyd a strong mid-round NFL draft prospect
USC's Lloyd a strong mid-round NFL draft prospect
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed cite USC running back MarShawn Lloyd's compact and sturdy frame, versatile running style and acceleration as the strengths of his game ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Georgia TE Bowers ‘lives up to the hype’
Georgia TE Bowers 'lives up to the hype'
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the presumptive No. 1 TE in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brock Bowers, who's rare athleticism makes him strong in both the passing and blocking game.
Police affidavit indicates Sweat’s BAC in incident
Police affidavit indicates Sweat's BAC in incident
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the news that T'Vondre Sweat's BAC was 0.105, which is 25% over the legal limit, and outline how this affects his draft stock.
Rhule ‘embarrassed’ by Belichick’s football IQ
Rhule 'embarrassed' by Belichick's football IQ
Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at Bill Belichick's football mind and examine if he paid a visit to Matt Rhule for free or for the love of the game.
PFT Draft: Bill Belichick landing spots for 2025
PFT Draft: Bill Belichick landing spots for 2025
From the Eagles to the Cowboys, Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they think Bill Belichick has the best likelihood of landing in 2025.
Harbaugh: Players can adapt to hip-drop tackle ban
Harbaugh: Players can adapt to hip-drop tackle ban
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the league continues to evolve and why in the most critical moments of the game, the officials will need to be diligent with the consistency of calling hip-drop tackles.