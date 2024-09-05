 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

GettyImages-2166472445_copy.jpg
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_vikingsgiants_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Giants
nbc_simms_pantherssaints_240905__784403.jpg
Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

GettyImages-2166472445_copy.jpg
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_vikingsgiants_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Giants
nbc_simms_pantherssaints_240905__784403.jpg
Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL playoff predictions: Packers to the Super Bowl

September 5, 2024 09:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their early AFC and NFC playoff team picks, while looking ahead to Super Bowl LIX and which squads they think will reach the Big Game.
Up Next
GettyImages-2166472445_copy.jpg
3:27
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_simms_vikingsgiants_240905.jpg
3:14
Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_simms_pantherssaints_240905__784403.jpg
1:49
Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pft_surtain_240905.jpg
4:11
Broncos did the ‘right thing’ with Surtain II deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chase_240905.jpg
10:04
Chase has ‘proven his worth’ for new deal with CIN
Now Playing
nbc_pft_adams_240905.jpg
10:07
Simms: LV will put Adams on trade block eventually
Now Playing
roger_mpx.jpg
12:24
NFL won’t alter new kickoff rules during season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_240905.jpg
7:05
Belichick trying to ‘rehabilitate his reputation’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravenskcmatchups_240905.jpg
17:54
Top matchups in Ravens-Chiefs NFL season opener
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240905.jpg
6:05
Inside Rice’s legal situation as NFL season begins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bengalschallenge_240905.jpg
6:16
Burrow, Bengals are ‘hungriest’ to dethrone Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsangle_240905.jpg
8:10
Chiefs ‘embrace’ pressure of three-peat quest
Now Playing