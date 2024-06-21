Watch Now
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
Mike Florio explains the current state of legal proceedings in the NFL Sunday Ticket trial, explaining that even if a verdict comes soon, a long appeals process will follow if the league isn't favored.
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer fan questions about the current playoff formula, players exchanging grass fields for 18 games and the future of the UFL if the NFL expands to a 20-game schedule.
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance
Mike Florio shares his thoughts on an upcoming collusion grievance against the NFL surrounding guaranteed quarterback contracts and potential outcomes.
Could Tua be a no-show at Dolphins training camp?
Mike Florio weighs in on discussions over Tua Tagovailoa's potential contract extension with the Dolphins, exploring the possibility of whether the QB could hold out on training camp to reach a market-level deal.
Old money could be difference maker in QB deals
Mike Florio explains the difference between new money and old money, discussing why the latter could be a major difference maker in NFL quarterback contracts.
PFT PM Mailbag: Lions the NFC’s ‘next hot team’?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss the possibility of a quarterback salary cap, a 20-game NFL schedule, the Detroit Lions taking another leap in the NFC, the strangeness of West Virginia and more.
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule
Mike Florio discusses the looming possibility of an agreement of an 18-game NFL schedule, analyzing what it means for both the players and the owners moving forward.
Who will be the first QB to reach $60M per year?
Mike Florio predicts QB contracts will hit the $60-million-per-year mark soon and discusses players who could be the first to reach the milestone, including Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and more.
NFL owners reportedly discuss a ‘QB salary cap’
Mike Florio discusses the possibility of a separate salary cap for the quarterback position as the value of contracts continue to grow.
Kelce ‘doesn’t care’ about Super Bowl ring typo
Mike Florio discusses Travis Kelce's thoughts on the typo on the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring.
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on the hot seat?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss the cities in danger of losing their teams, Mike McDaniel's future if the Dolphins have a poor season and Haason Reddick's contract situation with the Jets.
Florio: Antitrust judge not happy with plaintiffs
Mike Florio talks about why the NFL Sunday Ticket case judge may not be thrilled with the plaintiffs and how that may swing the trial in the league's favor.