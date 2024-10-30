Watch Now
Ravens acquire Johnson in a ‘steal’ of a trade
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the Ravens’ move to trade with the Panthers for Diontae Johnson and why Baltimore got the better end of the deal.
How Robinson will elevate Vikings’ roster
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty break down why the Vikings have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl after acquiring Cam Robinson from the Jaguars.
Colts are eyeing a wild-card spot in playoffs
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why benching Anthony Richardson indicates the Colts are feeling the pressure to make the playoffs and believe Joe Flacco can get them there.
What benching Richardson means for his future
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty evaluate if things are over for Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis and how his development will be affected by sitting on the bench again.
Steelers’ style of football could be ‘dangerous’
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline why the Steelers look stronger this season and how if they can get the deep ball going, they could be a serious postseason threat.
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out what the future holds for Bill Belichick, including which teams could be interested in him and if he’ll divert to his old ways with the media if he coaches again.
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
Mike Florio and Michael Holley marvel at the set up Kirk Cousins has in Atlanta and evaluate how the Falcons can make a deep postseason run as long as their QB can stay healthy.
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley analyze the reasons why Sean Payton potentially attempted to embarrass the Panthers on Sunday and made some controversial comments in his postgame press conference.
Is Belichick using media to push personal agenda?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss how he’s taking credit for things beyond his direct control from when he was the head coach of the Patriots, as well as dissect what he has said about other teams.
How Commanders can follow up Hail Mary win
Given the Commanders are off to their first 6-2 start since 2008, Mike Florio and Michael Holley iron out what they need to focus on entering Week 9.
Eagles have reclaimed their offensive identity
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out how the Eagles have found their rhythm again offensively on a three-game winning streak.
Likelihood of a Rodgers trade before the deadline
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explore the chances of Aaron Rodgers asking for a trade if a starting QB gets injured somewhere else and the Jets slip to a six-game losing streak.