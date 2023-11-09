Watch Now
NFL Week 10 props, key storylines to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through props, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Colts going head-to-head with the Patriots in Germany, Lamar Jackson taking on the Browns' defense and more.
Examining how QBs, offensive lines have evolved
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how offensive schemes have changed in the NFL, from the QB position, to the psychology of offensive linemen and more.
Pickens can’t let frustration be team distraction
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why there's nothing wrong with being frustrated, but why George Pickens can’t allow it to become a distraction.
Williams is a ‘cornerstone’ player to SF offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms go over 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams' ankle injury, what this means for San Francisco's offense and Williams' potential to land in the Hall of Fame.
Eberflus creates ‘unnecessary confusion’ on Fields
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the inconsistent lines of communication from Matt Eberflus, who made it clear Justin Fields won’t play TNF against the Panthers, but didn’t list the QB as “out.”
Tannehill to help Levis find footing as starter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why Ryan Tannehill is in a unique position with the Titans now that he’s backing up Will Levis.
Young has potential to play big role in Week 10
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back at the Chase Young trade and outline what to watch for from the defensive end against the Jaguars.
NFL Week 10 key matchups: Players to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which matchups they’re keeping a close eye on, from Brock Purdy taking on the Jaguars' defense to the Browns' defense going head-to-head with the Ravens' offense and more.
Wilks is moving from booth to sideline for Week 10
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how this move could be beneficial for Steve Wilks since he'll have better insight into what’s happening from the field.
Simms: Jets should ‘stay the course’ with Wilson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what to do with Zach Wilson, the New York Jets' systemic issues on offense and how Aaron Rodgers' potential to come back has prevented new QB opportunities.
Bears’ offense can show growth vs. the Panthers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Bears offense has looked, given Cole Kmet, D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney all show great potential, and question how much longer Justin Fields has to prove himself.
Simms wants to ‘see more’ from Young in the pocket
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline TNF between the Bears and the Panthers, what needs to happen from Bryce Young, the tough situation the QB has been put in without D.J. Moore and more.