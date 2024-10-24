Watch Now
Browns defense will be a big test for Henry
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dissect how the Ravens are looking to become the first team since the 1970 merger with 150+ rushing yards in each of the first eight games of a season.
Love has ‘found his stride’ entering Week 8
Given the Packers currently have an NFL-high 17 takeaways, Mike Florio and Charean Williams examine how Green Bay stacks up against Jacksonville and how Jordan Love is riding the team’s momentum.
Mayo got ‘carried away’ with calling team ‘soft’
Mike Florio explains why the bottom line is Jerod Mayo needs to be more careful in the spotlight he’s in and how there’s a fine line between being entertaining and mindful of comments at a press conference.
Mara doesn’t plan to fire Schoen, Daboll after ’24
Mike Florio dissects John Mara’s vote of confidence in Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, while pointing out Daniel Jones’ future has never been more uncertain at this point with the Giants.
Rodgers’ hamstring ‘flared up’ ahead of Week 8
Mike Florio spells out how the reality of playing football at 40 years old means there’s going to be a lot of wear and tear and it’s not guaranteed he’ll be able to play 17 games this season.
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
Chris Simms breaks down how the Jets offense continued to struggle even as Davante Adams made his New York debut and reunited with Aaron Rodgers.
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the latest NFL MVP odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, to discuss how Jared Goff
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense
Chris Simms looks to the film of the Kansas City Chiefs' 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 to determine how defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo always seems to have Kyle Shanahan's number.
Barkley showcased team-first mentality in Week 7
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why Nick Sirianni likely was relieved Saquon Barkley wasn't fixated on trying to set a career high, so that he could safe on the bench.
Unpacking the dynamic between Belichick and Mayo
Given what Bill Belichick said after Jerod Mayo’s comments on the team being soft, Mike Florio and Michael Holley recall their history together and how Mayo could be caught in the middle of Belichick and Robert Kraft.
Lamar edges Mahomes in NFL MVP odds
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through the latest odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for MVP, where Lamar Jackson sits at +225 ahead of Patrick Mahomes at +475 and Josh Allen at +500.
Jones doesn’t think Henry would’ve thrived in DAL
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine what areas the Cowboys are coming up short in and explain why they believe Derrick Henry would be able to succeed in any offense.