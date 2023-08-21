 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NYG 'phenomenally coached' on both sides of ball

August 21, 2023 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Sims analyze how Daniel Jones has found his footing, after a standout performance in preseason Week 2, and map out expectations for the Giants this season.
Up Next
nbc_pft_week2preseasonsuperlatives_230821.jpg
8:33
Preseason Week 2 superlatives: ‘Will-I-Am’ Award
Now Playing
nbc_pft_boldenscare_230821.jpg
14:36
Patriots cancel joint practices after Bolden scare
Now Playing
nbc_pft_betterorworse_230821.jpg
20:43
QB evaluations: Love, Wilson, Stroud, Young
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tuav2_230821.jpg
9:21
Tua ‘looks different’ in preseason debut vs. HOU
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bowlesonstartingqb_230821.jpg
12:02
Are ‘internal politics’ holding up Bucs QB debate?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jimmyg_230821.jpg
10:52
Jimmy G ‘knocks the rust off’ in preseason debut
Now Playing
nbc_pft_purdy_230821.jpg
8:12
Shanahan: Purdy made ‘all the plays’ in return
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rbsituationcook_230818.jpg
5:10
Cook says only thing RBs can do is ‘keep playing’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dannyjohnson_230818.jpg
3:39
Johnson injures rotator cuff in joint practice
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230818.jpg
2:55
Cook reveals why he elected to sign with Jets
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wordassoc_230818.jpg
11:04
Snapshot impressions: Cousins, McDaniel, Carroll
Now Playing
nbc_pft_marcusmariota_230818.jpg
7:13
Mariota becomes reason for concern vs. Browns
Now Playing