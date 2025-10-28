Mahomes' play was ‘thing of beauty’ vs. Commanders

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season
Other PFT Content
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season
Other PFT Content
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Mahomes' play was ‘thing of beauty’ vs. Commanders
October 28, 2025 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty map out why Patrick Mahomes is so difficult to defeat when he’s on the money and how the Chiefs’ number of options make them versatile.
Related Videos
01:25
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
06:26
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
04:11
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season
13:50
Buy or sell: NFL trade deadline edition
02:57
Cowboys will be haunted by ghost of Parsons trade
13:19
Harbaugh ‘expects’ Lamar to play TNF Week 9
03:59
Ravens are favored to win AFC North again
02:40
Florio: Miller needs to find ‘fountain of youth’
03:10
Commanders need to stay on field, get into rhythm
05:56
Chiefs ‘clicking on all cylinders’ at right time
13:30
Chiefs will never stop finding ways to win
08:22
Commanders show they need Daniels back vs. Chiefs
01:43
Hall may have had his best game of the year v. CIN
01:14
How Skattebo’s injury impacts Giants’ backfield
02:10
Kraft the number one TE in fantasy football
02:13
Implications of ‘brutal’ Skattebo injury for NYG
03:23
Henry stock rising for BAL with favorable schedule
01:15
Best bets for Commanders vs. Chiefs Monday Night
04:41
Williams still not clicking in Bears offense
01:59
Stroud quietly producing in Texans offense
02:20
Falcons’ Robinson among Week 8 Sunday Scaries
09:24
Colts’ Taylor, Pittman among weekend warriors
04:07
Harvey performance ‘not sustainable’ for Broncos
01:29
Bengals’ Brown a ‘mid to low RB2' rest of season
05:10
Takeaways from Jets’ offense explosion vs. Bengals
01:29
Betting Raiders spread fades the public vs. Jags
01:33
Krick: Packers ‘will make life hell’ for Panthers
01:39
Bears are the better team in matchup with Bengals
02:08
Take Lions to spoil Vikings QB McCarthy’s return
01:59
How Lamar’s expected return affects BAL-MIA line
Latest Clips
03:37
Mitchell scores 35 points on 18 shots vs. Pistons
01:59
Highlights: Trail Blazers top short-handed Lakers
01:57
HLs: Balanced attack leads Warriors over Grizzlies
02:58
Previewing Knicks-Bucks, Clippers-Warriors
01:04
How Nuggets ‘flexed their muscles’ in win over MIN
02:00
Highlights: Murray, Jokic lead DEN past T’Wolves
04:54
Jokic discusses how Nuggets are building chemistry
01:17
Murray: Everything Jokic does is ‘so easy’
13
Jokic nets third triple double to open season
01:59
Highlights: Markkanen scores 51, Jazz defeat Suns
01:51
Murray explodes for 23 in third quarter vs. MIN
01:47
Highlights: Thunder beat Mavericks, improve to 4-0
01:58
Highlights: Cavaliers take commanding win over DET
01:53
Highlights: Wembanyama, Spurs improve to 4-0
01:59
Highlights: Bulls stay undefeated, take down Hawks
02:10
Highlights: Celtics beat Pelicans, get first win
01:53
Highlights: Rockets destroy Nets, earn first win
22
Randle jams it in after Timberwolves run the floor
50
Cavaliers dominate Pistons ‘from start to finish’
02:03
Highlights: 76ers continue winning streak vs. ORL
24
Allen: Win over Pistons shows ‘how deep’ Cavs are
02:41
Jokic’s patience, trust in teammates is ‘special’
01:37
Edwards injury is a ‘body blow’ for Minnesota
16:35
Rivers: Lakers should keep Reaves, trade LeBron
09
Mitchell hits the Shammgod crossover in style
36
Cunningham erases Proctor at the rim
01:18
Bickerstaff has brought ‘a new energy’ to Pistons
33
Hunter knocks it free as Allen gets chance for 3
08:51
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 1
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue