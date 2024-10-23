Watch Now
Unpacking the dynamic between Belichick and Mayo
Given what Bill Belichick said after Jerod Mayo’s comments on the team being soft, Mike Florio and Michael Holley recall their history together and how Mayo could be caught in the middle of Belichick and Robert Kraft.
Barkley showcased team-first mentality in Week 7
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why Nick Sirianni likely was relieved Saquon Barkley wasn't fixated on trying to set a career high, so that he could safe on the bench.
Lamar edges Mahomes in NFL MVP odds
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through the latest odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for MVP, where Lamar Jackson sits at +225 ahead of Patrick Mahomes at +475 and Josh Allen at +500.
Jones doesn’t think Henry would’ve thrived in DAL
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine what areas the Cowboys are coming up short in and explain why they believe Derrick Henry would be able to succeed in any offense.
PFT Power Rankings: Ravens crack top 3 in Week 8
Mike Florio explains to Michael Holley why the Lions are still above the undefeated Chiefs, how the Ravens landed No. 3, why the Commanders are slotted higher than the Bills and more.
Should Rams consider trading Stafford?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley weigh in on how Matthew Stafford has been performing and question if he could have a bigger impact on a team like the Vikings.
Chiefs are ‘analytics breaker’ because of Mahomes
Mike Florio and Michael Holley shed light on the human component of football and how Patrick Mahomes’ talent plays a role in critical decision making.
Rams reportedly are looking to trade Kupp
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate if a contender would be willing to give up a second-round pick for the WR and discuss how this could be the end for him in L.A.
Hopkins could ‘redefine’ WR role for Chiefs
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack reports the Chiefs are finalizing a trade with the Titans for DeAndre Hopkins, as well as what it indicates about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s injury.
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty question why Tampa Bay left their starters in for as long as they did, while also acknowledging it’s easier to ask that after players get injured.
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty react to the latest news out of San Francisco, discussing Brandon Aiyuk’s season-ending injury and Deebo Samuel being hospitalized with pneumonia.
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams reportedly facing a two-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances policy.