PFT Draft: Most important non-QBs in the AFC East
From Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill to Bills WR Stefon Diggs, Mike Florio and Chris Simms select the most important coaches and players who aren’t QBs in the AFC East.
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Mike Florio comments on the report that the Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah Rodgers is among a "handful" of NFL players facing a season-long suspension for allegedly violating the league's gambling policy.
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Mike Florio unpacks the news that the NFLPA Board of Directors has named Lloyd Howell the new Executive Director. He will succeed DeMaurice Smith.
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on whether tight ends are underpaid, if teams will elevate the importance of the RB position and whether the NFL should start a spring league.
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
Mike Florio pays tribute to the life of Joe Delaney, who selflessly tried to save three boys from drowning, despite being unable to swim himself. June 29, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of his death.
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
Mike Florio criticizes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for blaming the slippery grass conditions in Super Bowl LVII on the players and explains why it should fall on the league instead.
Inside NFLPA Executive Director selection process
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into how the NFLPA conducts its search for the Executive Director position and what the selection process looks like.
Carr still processing emotions after Raiders split
Mike Florio discusses the recent comments Derek Carr has made to the media and interprets what could've transpired at the end of Carr's career in Las Vegas.
Projecting Travis Kelce’s future on, off the field
Mike Florio discusses Travis Kelce's comments in Vanity Fair, his legacy as one of the great "pass catchers" in the NFL, his influence on the Kansas City Chiefs and his post-career plans.
Why aren’t the Browns interested in Hopkins?
Mike Florio breaks down the Cleveland Browns' reported disinterest in signing DeAndre Hopkins despite the star wide receiver's relationship with Deshaun Watson.
Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Germany sold out in minutes
Mike Florio unpacks how the NFL market in Germany continues to soar, after tickets for the Chiefs-Dolphins sold out in just 15 minutes.
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on Antonio Brown, the 49ers QB situation, player contract nuances if teams were in Europe full-time and more.